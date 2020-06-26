NET Health board recommends Smith County, City of Tyler issue mask orders

People would be exempt from the recommendation if a physician says they can't use a mask due to a medical condition, according to NET Health.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Northeast Texas Public Health District board of directors voted Thursday to recommend that city of Tyler and Smith County officials issue orders requiring people to wear masks while in public.

NET Health public information officer Terrence Ates said the board's recommendation asks that people who are two years of age or older wear a mask or face covering in public and in instances when social distancing cannot be done.

