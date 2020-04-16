TYLER, Texas — NET Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County Thursday, bringing the county's total to 112.

The county reports 81 cases are community spread. The remaining 31 cases are travel related. In the NET Health region, there are 198 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Health officials says there is a downward trend of new cases in Smith County.

However, Judge Nathaniel Moran warned the dangers of not taking precautions seriously at this time. Judge Moran urged residents to continue to practice social distancing, washing their hands often and responsibly following the federal, state and local guidelines.

Dr. Jeffrey Levine says referred to a graph released by the county explaining the decline the number of new cases in Smith County.

Smith County

Dr. Levine pointed specifically to the day the county issued the "Shelter at Home" order. While the curve did rise soon after the order, less than a week after the order was issued, the number of new cases has decreased consistently.

Tyler Mayor Martin Heines says attributed social distancing to to the decline.

Heines says the city will not rush to re-open businesses out of safety. Heines says he believes the county is nearing the end of the crisis if residents continue to practice social distancing.

George Roberts of NET Health presented another graph breaking down the demographics of COVID-19 cases in Smith County.

Smith County

"For those patients who have tested positive, for which we have data, 60% are white, 26% are African American, 3% are Hispanics and 9% of Asian," Roberts said.

Rev. Ralph Caraway of St. Louis Baptist Church spoke during the press conference Thursday, urging fellow religious leaders against reopening their churches for services at this time. He says it is important for leaders to do live streams of services to not put their congregations at risk.

All of the officials at Thursday's press conference says expects the restrictions will continue to May. Smith County leaders say they will follow the state's plan to slowly reopen the economy when Gov. Abbott's shelter-in-place order ends.

However, county leaders will re-evaluate the decision to ease restrictions if the virus begins to trend upwards again.

Gov. Abbott will comment on the possibility of reopening the state's economy Friday.