NET Health confirms 12th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County

NET Health has reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.
Credit: KYTX CBS19 Staff

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed the 12th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County.

Health officials say the patient was an 88-year-old woman resident of Whitehouse. 

As of Wednesday, July 22, NET Health has reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 2,006.

Credit: NET Health

 Below are the eleven previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County:

  • 56-year old male resident of Troup
  • 66-year old female resident of Lindale
  • 68-year old female resident of Lindale
  • 68-year old male resident of Tyler
  • 74-year old male resident of Tyler
  • 74-year old male resident of Tyler
  • 77-year old male resident of Tyler
  • 78-year old male resident of Tyler
  • 87-year old female resident of Tyler
  • 91-year old male resident of Hideaway
  • 95-year old male resident of Tyler

Smith County residents without health insurance can discuss their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living at (903) 617– 6404. 

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of Breath
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or Body Aches
  • Headache
  • Loss of Appetite
  • Sore Throat
  • Nasal Congestion
  • Runny Nose
  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Nausea
  • Newly Acquired Loss of Taste or Smell

For more information about free COVID-19 testing locations, community strategies to control the spread, and local updates are listed at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.

