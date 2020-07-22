NET Health confirms 12th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed the 12th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County.
Health officials say the patient was an 88-year-old woman resident of Whitehouse.
As of Wednesday, July 22, NET Health has reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 2,006.
Below are the eleven previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County:
- 56-year old male resident of Troup
- 66-year old female resident of Lindale
- 68-year old female resident of Lindale
- 68-year old male resident of Tyler
- 74-year old male resident of Tyler
- 74-year old male resident of Tyler
- 77-year old male resident of Tyler
- 78-year old male resident of Tyler
- 87-year old female resident of Tyler
- 91-year old male resident of Hideaway
- 95-year old male resident of Tyler
Smith County residents without health insurance can discuss their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living at (903) 617– 6404.
If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.
If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or Body Aches
- Headache
- Loss of Appetite
- Sore Throat
- Nasal Congestion
- Runny Nose
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Newly Acquired Loss of Taste or Smell
For more information about free COVID-19 testing locations, community strategies to control the spread, and local updates are listed at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.