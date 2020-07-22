NET Health confirms 12th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County

NET Health has reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed the 12th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County.

Health officials say the patient was an 88-year-old woman resident of Whitehouse.

As of Wednesday, July 22, NET Health has reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 2,006.

Below are the eleven previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County:

56-year old male resident of Troup

66-year old female resident of Lindale

68-year old female resident of Lindale

68-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

77-year old male resident of Tyler

78-year old male resident of Tyler

87-year old female resident of Tyler

91-year old male resident of Hideaway

95-year old male resident of Tyler

Smith County residents without health insurance can discuss their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living at (903) 617– 6404.

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or Body Aches

Headache

Loss of Appetite

Sore Throat

Nasal Congestion

Runny Nose

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Newly Acquired Loss of Taste or Smell