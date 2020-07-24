NET Health confirms 13th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County

NET Health has confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 2,106.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed the 13th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County.

According to health officials, the patient is a 63-year-old male resident of Kilgore.

As of Friday, July 24, NET Health has confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 2,106.

In addition, there are a total of 1581 active cases and 512 recoveries. The number of East Texas residents in Tyler hospitals has decreased to 139.

The twelve previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County are below: