NET Health confirms 13th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed the 13th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County.
According to health officials, the patient is a 63-year-old male resident of Kilgore.
As of Friday, July 24, NET Health has confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 2,106.
In addition, there are a total of 1581 active cases and 512 recoveries. The number of East Texas residents in Tyler hospitals has decreased to 139.
The twelve previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County are below:
- 56-year old male resident of Troup
- 66-year old female resident of Lindale
- 68-year old female resident of Lindale
- 68-year old male resident of Tyler
- 74-year old male resident of Tyler
- 74-year old male resident of Tyler
- 77-year old male resident of Tyler
- 78-year old male resident of Tyler
- 87-year old female resident of Tyler
- 88-year old female resident of Whitehouse
- 91-year old male resident of Hideaway
- 95-year old male resident of Tyler