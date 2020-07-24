x
NET Health confirms 13th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County

NET Health has confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 2,106.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed the 13th death related to COVID-19 in Smith County.

According to health officials, the patient is a 63-year-old male resident of Kilgore.  

As of Friday, July 24, NET Health has confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 2,106.

In addition, there are a total of 1581 active cases and 512 recoveries. The number of East Texas residents in Tyler hospitals has decreased to 139.

The twelve previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County are below:

  • 56-year old male resident of Troup
  • 66-year old female resident of Lindale
  • 68-year old female resident of Lindale
  • 68-year old male resident of Tyler
  • 74-year old male resident of Tyler
  • 74-year old male resident of Tyler
  • 77-year old male resident of Tyler
  • 78-year old male resident of Tyler
  • 87-year old female resident of Tyler
  • 88-year old female resident of Whitehouse
  • 91-year old male resident of Hideaway
  • 95-year old male resident of Tyler

 

 