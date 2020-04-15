TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.
There have been 108 positive cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. There are 59 active cases and 47 recovered cases.
As of April 15, 77 of the cases are due to community spread. The other 31 cases are travel-related.
Smith County
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 4
- Angelina County - 19
- Bowie County - 53, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 5
- Cass County - 8
- Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 48
- Harrison County - 31, 2 deaths
- Henderson County - 11
- Hopkins County - 4
- Houston County - 0
- Lamar County - 8
- Morris County - 3
- Nacogdoches County - 58, 4 deaths
- Panola County - 23, 3 deaths
- Polk County - 11
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 17
- San Augustine County - 9, 1 death
- Shelby County - 40
- Smith County - 108, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 8
- Trinity County - 4
- Upshur County - 8
- Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death
- Wood County - 6