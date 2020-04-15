TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler announced five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

There have been 108 positive cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. There are 59 active cases and 47 recovered cases.

As of April 15, 77 of the cases are due to community spread. The other 31 cases are travel-related.

Smith County

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas: