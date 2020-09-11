NET Health opens new COVID-19 testing site at Tyler Senior Center

Starting Monday, East Texans will be able to get free COVID-19 tests at the Tyler Senior Center.

TYLER, Texas — Another free coronavirus testing site will open in Smith County starting Monday morning. NET Health officials opened a new location at the Tyler Senior Center after a recent uptick in cases in the county.

According to the latest numbers from NET Health, there are 406 active cases of the coronavirus in East Texas. Of those cases, 161 are in Smith County.

Since most of the active cases are in Smith County, they opened the new testing site in Tyler. The location will be open Monday - Friday starting at 9 a.m.

Those interested in getting a free test do not need to have symptoms to schedule an appointment.

NET Health CEO George Roberts attributes the uptick in cases to community spread. He said most of the cases are contained in clusters of the same family members.

Roberts said while more people are getting infected, the hospitalization rates in East Texas remain low at 13%. He said the local hospitals are prepared in case a surge in hospitalizations occurs.