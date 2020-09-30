NET Health provides update on COVID-19 statistics, demographics

NET Health CEO, George Roberts, provided an update on the region’s COVID-19 status during a Smith County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29.

After holidays early into the pandemic, the East Texas region saw a spike in COVID-19 cases, local officials anticipated it would happen again following Labor Day weekend and after students returned to school. However, that wasn’t the case for the seven counties covered by the North East Texas Health District.

“We really thought we were going to see these numbers really peak,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said. “I will knock on wood and hope that’s a trend that will continue in the future.”

As of Sept. 28, there are more than 9,000 cases in the region, 116 East Texans are hospitalized at a Tyler hospital and 180 people have passed away from the virus.

Smith County has the highest number with 739 active cases and close to 4,000 total. Roberts says the county is averaging 46 new cases per day.

“Our rate right now is 51.94 per 10,000 people,” he explained.

Demographics for the seven counties showed about 50% who have or had the virus are white, 21% are Black, 27% Hispanic, and Asian and Pacific Islanders make up less than 1%.

The 21 to 30 age group for the region have the most cases with 1,870 as of Sept. 28. The 31-40, 41-50 and 51-60 groups all have around 1,550 cases; followed by the 11-20 age group which has about 1,350.

“It doesn’t appear to impact the younger kids nearly as much as it does the older kids,” Roberts said. "The college age kids, you know, more socialization there and there's probably a few theories that go along with that.”

After the COVID-19 update, Smith County appointed Dr. Paul McGaha as the new health authority. McGaha has served East Texas in the field of public health for over 30 years. For nearly 20, he was the regional medical director for Public Health Regions 4 and 5 North for the Texas Department of State Health Services. Since 2015, he’s worked at the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center.

“I look forward to working with the county, they've provided great leadership for our community,” McGaha said. “I'm very happy to more closely associated with them and the North East Texas Public Health District.”

As the health authority, McGaha will offer guidance to local officials about the pandemic and offer assistance with plans on how to reduce the spread of the virus.