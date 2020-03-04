SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Northeast Public Health District has released a list of Smith County COVID-19 cases by city.

According to NET Health, as of Friday, March 3, at 12 p.m., the following cities have recorded positive cases:

Tyler - 44 cases

Flint - 4

Whitehouse - 3

Hideaway - 1, 1 death

Troup - 1

NET Health also says of the cases, 21 are travel-related and 32 are due to community spread.

The ages of the patients are as follows:

21-40 (10 patients)

41-59 (19 patients)

60-9 (20 patients)

80+ (3 patients)

Twenty-five of the patients are male and 28 are female.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.