SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Northeast Public Health District has released a list of Smith County COVID-19 cases by city.
According to NET Health, as of Friday, March 3, at 12 p.m., the following cities have recorded positive cases:
- Tyler - 44 cases
- Flint - 4
- Whitehouse - 3
- Hideaway - 1, 1 death
- Troup - 1
NET Health also says of the cases, 21 are travel-related and 32 are due to community spread.
The ages of the patients are as follows:
- 21-40 (10 patients)
- 41-59 (19 patients)
- 60-9 (20 patients)
- 80+ (3 patients)
Twenty-five of the patients are male and 28 are female.
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.