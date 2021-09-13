NET Health reports 980 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County

The report, which included five days of testing, showed 3,459 new confirmed and unconfirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county or about 28.83 new cases per hour.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 980 new COVID-19 cases in Smith County since Thursday and 360 East Texans being treated for the virus at Tyler hospitals on Monday.

The data released Monday afternoon included 397 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. Data gathered by NET Health is from Thursday at noon through Monday at noon.

Monday’s report appears to show another ease in the rate of new cases in the county after NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates called numbers in a Sept. 7 report “eye-popping.”

The report, which included five days of testing, showed 3,459 new confirmed and unconfirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county or about 28.83 new cases per hour. On Thursday, NET Health reported 500 cases in the previous 48 hours, which is about 10.41 new cases per hour. On Monday, 980 new cases across four days represents about 10.21 cases per hour.