NET Health reports ‘substantial’ community spread levels across all seven counties

Wood, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg and Henderson counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day per 100,000 persons.

TYLER, Texas — As of Thursday, all seven counties, including Smith and Gregg, covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District have reached “substantial” levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the most recent data.

Wood, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg and Henderson counties have seen a seven-day rolling rate of more than 35 cases a day per 100,000 persons. Anderson County joined the six other countries Thursday, as its rolling rates rose.

NET Health reported a peak in patients hospitalized in Tyler hospitals with COVID-19 on Monday. The number has decreased by two patients Thursday, bringing the total to 357.

Smith County has 685 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to a twice-weekly report.