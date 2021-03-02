NET Health scheduling for “Second Dose COVID Vaccine Clinics”

Anyone who completes the recommended immunization against COVID-19 is still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols.

TYLER, Texas — NET Health will be scheduling for “Second Dose COVID Vaccine Clinics” that will be held Tuesday, February 9 and Wednesday, February 10.

According to NET Health, persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health before January 10th will also need to bring their "CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card".

The date on the back each person’s “CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” should also list the date to return being on or before February 8.

Appointments for these "Second Dose Vaccine Clinics" are only available to persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health before January 10 and persons who are enrolled into the “Waiting List to Receive Your Second Vaccine”, according to NET Health.

“Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccine is asked to first register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please sign up for the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Vaccine Updates” link. This webpage provides access for anyone to enroll into waiting lists to receive your official invitation to make an appointment to receive your second vaccine.”

Persons who received their first vaccine from a different vaccine provider must receive their second vaccine from the same vaccine provider.

To enroll into the NET Health as being eligible to receive the COVID vaccine a person must be over the age of 18 and working in a profession that qualifies them as Tier 1A or over the age of 18 with a qualifying health condition that has been identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) or over the age of 65.

Anyone who completes the recommended immunization against COVID-19 is still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding large gatherings.