NET Health: Smith, Gregg County each have more new COVID cases in August than all of July

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — As of Thursday, Smith and Gregg counties had each recorded more new COVID-19 cases in the month of August than they did during the entire month of July, according to data from the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

In July, Smith County reported 1,550 cases. In the first 12 days of August, the county recorded a total of 1,710 confirmed and probable cases, according to NET Health.

In July, Gregg County reported 609 COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, there have been 842 new confirmed and probable cases within the county in the month of August.