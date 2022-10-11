NET Health teams up with nonprofit for "Clear the Crib" challenge

This challenge is taking place from Oct. 10-14.

TYLER, Texas — Northeast Texas Public Health is partnering with the Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition in hosting the "Clear the Crib" challenge at the Amherst WIC Clinic in Tyler.

This challenge is an effort to spread awareness about safe sleep for infants to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, also known as S.I.D.S.

“The ‘Clear the Crib’ Challenge is designed to improve community education and advocacy regarding birth outcomes in East Texas,” says Andria Horton, chairperson of the Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition. “The goal of the Healthy Me Healthy Babies Coalition is to promote healthy moms, healthy babies, healthy families and a healthy East Texas.”

With this challenge, the clinic is inviting the public to visit any day this week until Oct. 14 between the hours of 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m. Those who sign up will be asked about safe sleep practices.