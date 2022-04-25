NET Health to host clinic for free childhood recommended vaccinations

In the parking lot of NET Health, located at 815 North Broadway Ave. in Tyler, Children's Fest will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — The Northeast Texas Public Health District will offer a free clinic Tuesday for kids, babies and infants to get up to date on their recommended vaccinations.

In the parking lot of NET Health, located at 815 North Broadway Ave. in Tyler, Children's Fest will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature family-friendly activities and health services provided by local health organizations partnering with the NET Health Immunizations Department.

According to NET Health, the last full week of April is National Infant Immunization Week, a national observance to promote the benefits of immunizations and to improve the health of children 2 years old or younger.

“Childhood vaccinations are one of the best ways for our community and us as parents to protect our children against vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Sylvia Warren, registered nurse and director of the NET Health Immunization Department.

The National Immunization Survey states that childhood immunization rates for vaccines routinely recommended for children remained at or near record levels until the COVID-19 pandemic affected the percentage of routine annual child vaccination visits.

While this percentage of kids staying up to date on their age-recommended vaccinations has improved since 2020, NET Health said there is still more work that needs to be done to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“National Infant Immunization Week allows the community an opportunity to know the benefits and importance of vaccinating our children,” said George Roberts, CEO of NET Health.