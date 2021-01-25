NET Health to offer second doses of COVID-19 Jan. 27 and Jan. 30; 1st doses will be offered Jan. 28 and Jan. 29

If you are eligible, please enroll into the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting the “Vaccine Updates” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **The video above is from the previous NET Health vaccine distribution in December 2020.

Anyone who came to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler and received their first Moderna vaccine on Dec. 29 - Dec. 31, is invited to receive their second Moderna vaccine this week.

The scheduled days of these “Second Dose Vaccine Clinics” are Wednesday Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 30.

If you are eligible, please enroll into the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting the “Vaccine Updates” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org. This webpage provides access for anyone to enroll into waiting lists to receive your first or second vaccine and is the fastest way for anyone to enroll into NET Health's waiting list to receive your first or their second vaccine.

Invitations to make appointments for either of these "Second Dose Vaccine Clinic" days are only made available to (a) persons who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health on December 29 - 31 and (b) persons who are currently enrolled into NET Health's waiting list to receive their second vaccine. Those who received their first Moderna vaccine from NET Health will also need to bring their "CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card" that was given when the person received their first Moderna vaccine. This card was stamped with "NETPHD" and it shows the date when the person received their first vaccine.

Anyone who received their first Moderna vaccine from a different vaccine provider must receive their second Moderna vaccine from that same vaccine provider.

NET Health will resume the “First Dose Vaccine Clinics” Thursday Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29. Invitations to make an appointment for either of these "First Dose Vaccine Clinic" days are only being made available to persons who are enrolled in NET Health's waiting list and to persons who are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine (i.e., Tier 1A or Tier 1B).

“Anyone interested in receiving the COVID vaccine is advised to register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

To enroll in NET Health's waiting list as being eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, interested persons must be either (a) over the age of 18 and working in a profession that qualifies you as being Tier 1A, or (b) over the age of 18 with a qualifying health condition that have been identified by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), or (c) over the age of 65.

Anyone who completes the recommended immunization against COVID-19 is still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings.

NET Health will continue to schedule appointments for “First Dose Vaccine Clinics” and for “Second Dose Vaccine Clinics” each week.

Invitations will only be provided to persons on NET Health's waiting lists, sent to persons who enrolled into our waiting lists first, and are qualified within the Tier 1A or Tier 1B eligibility.