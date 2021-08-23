NET Health: Tyler reaches pandemic high in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

As of Monday, six out of the seven counties covered in the Northeast Texas Public Health District have reached “substantial” levels of COVID-19 community spread.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health reported Monday that East Texas patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals reached a pandemic high of 359.

That number is up from 307 in the most recent report, while the previous pandemic high was 319.

Smith County has 529 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the twice-weekly report. Of those cases, 288 are confirmed cases, while 241 are probable cases, based on a positive COVID-19 antigen test.

In Smith County, 49.69% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.46% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.