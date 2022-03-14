NET RMA announces Toll 49 ramp closures

TYLER, Texas — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is informing motorists to be aware of some nightly ramp closures for maintenance on Toll 49 during the week of March 14.
These ramps will be closed one at a time from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., on the following nights:
- Monday, March 14: FM 16 north and southbound ramps
- Tuesday, March 15: SH 64 north and southbound ramps
- Wednesday, March 16: FM 2493 east and westbound ramps
- Thursday, March 17: FM 756 east and westbound ramps
Motorists can stay updated on closures and road conditions by visiting NETRMA.org.
About the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA)
The NET RMA is an independent government agency created to accelerate the development of transportation projects in North East Texas. Our mission is to implement transportation solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in our area. The NET RMA is governed by a 21-member board of directors that represent each of the member counties: Bowie, Kaufman, Cass, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood and Van Zandt. Texas RMAs were made possible through an initiative passed by the State Legislature in 2001. The NET RMA was established in October 2004. For more information visit, NETRMA.org.