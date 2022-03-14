NET RMA announces Toll 49 ramp closures

The NET RMA is an independent government agency created to accelerate the development of transportation projects in North East Texas. Our mission is to implement transportation solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in our area. The NET RMA is governed by a 21-member board of directors that represent each of the member counties: Bowie, Kaufman, Cass, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood and Van Zandt. Texas RMAs were made possible through an initiative passed by the State Legislature in 2001. The NET RMA was established in October 2004. For more information visit, NETRMA.org.