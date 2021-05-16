NET Health opens Pfizer vaccinations to 12 to 15-year-olds

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian when attending a vaccination clinic.

TYLER, Texas — NET Health will begin to offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccination for 12 to 15-year-olds at their clinics at Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler. The clinics are held Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

“Parents who bring their child(ren) to receive the Pfizer vaccine are asked to first make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the 'Get Vaccinated' link,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “On this webpage, you can select an available appointment time for you and for your child(ren) to receive a COVID vaccine.”

The FDA authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine on 12 to 15-year-olds on May 10. Now, some summer activities for kids and teens are requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Roberts also wants to remind East Texans there is no cost or fee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If a child has health insurance such as Medicaid or is listed as a dependent on their parent’s health insurance, NET Health asks that you bring the health insurance card on the day of the vaccine appointment.

Persons over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose J & J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over the age of 12.

Appointments at NET Health vaccination clinics are recommended but not required.

Upcoming 1st Dose Pfizer and J-and-J Vaccine Clinics in Multiple East Texas Cities

NET Health’s COVID vaccine clinics in Winnsboro, Canton, and Palestine will provide the 1-Dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the 2-Dose Pfizer vaccine. Below are this week’s vaccine clinic days, times, and locations:

Winnsboro Train Depot from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (only J & J vaccines)

Canton - Van Zandt County Fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Palestine Mall in Palestine from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m

COVID vaccine clinics will also be made available in the following rural East Texas cities:

Upcoming 2nd Dose COVID Vaccine Appointments at Harvey Hall in Tyler

Persons who received their first Pfizer vaccine on any day before Saturday, May 1st are invited to receive their second Pfizer vaccine this Tuesday through Saturday, May 18th through May 22nd, at the Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Persons without Internet access can make an appointment by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404, Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.