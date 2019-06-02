TYLER, Texas — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority addressed safety concerns on Toll 49 after a three-vehicle accident on Monday sent all three drivers to the hospital and shut the road down for most of the afternoon.

Chris Miller, the Executive Director of NetRMA said they pay attention to every accident, and the reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety on what causes the accident.

"We're confident that we've looked into every situation and we've done our very best to address it," Miller explained.

He also brought up the situations they've handled, like pavement failure on the road, but that failure never caused an accident he said, but it did cause them to widen the road in places.

That was part of NetRMA's safety upgrades for the toll road that started in 2017; widening roads create a four foot median with rumble strips, and adding passing lanes in some areas.

The goal was to make drivers more comfortable and create a safer roadway.

Miller says most of the accidents that are happening and giving the toll road a bad reputation are due to distractions.

"It has to do a lot of times with some kind of a distraction that happened, unfortunately, he said, "we need drivers that are going to not get on the phone, not be looking down at their phone, not texting, not playing or fiddling with a radio or being distracted in some way, and by all means, not under the influence of some kind of substance, alcohol or drugs."

