NETRMA grant to improve traffic, safety near new Hallsville West Elementary in Longview

Transportation projects like this across NET RMA's 14-county area are funded through revenues from Toll 49.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority grant will help fund the widening of Page Road near Loop 281 in Longview to increase safety near the new Hallsville West Elementary School.

NET RMA awarded one of its priority project grants to expand the intersection and roadway near the new school. The project will cost $209,000.

“The area is already congested, and that traffic is probably going to double with the new elementary school,” said Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin. “These improvements are going to make it a lot safer for our families and other community members traveling to and from our school.”

This project will widen Page Road, starting at the Loop 281 intersection and continuing east for 1.6 miles to the intersection with Page Road North (County Road 3531), the agency said in its statement.

“These NET RMA grants are important because it allows the school district and entities like the City of Hallsville to use our tax dollars elsewhere,” said Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey.

According to NET RMA, Page Road sees two times the average traffic compared to any maintained roadway in Harrison County. Through the wider intersection, interruptions to businesses at the intersection of Loop 281 and Page Road should be minimized.