GreenPal, founded by Gene Caballero, offers landscaping services at the click of a button.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — A new app launched in Tyler last month with a focus to bring convenience to residents and businesses looking for lawn care providers in the area.

GreenPal, founded by Gene Caballero, offers landscaping services at the click of a button.

“GreenPal, which has been described as Uber for lawn care, basically offers any landscaping services outside of the home at a click of a button,” said Caballero.