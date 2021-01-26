New aviation program at Stephen F. Austin to take off this fall

SFA is offering informational Zoom sessions about this new program.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin is introducing a new academic program that will take off this fall 2021.

Students interested in aviation will now be able to pursue a bachelor’s degree that leads to aircraft pilot certification at SFA.

“We are excited to partner with HCH Aviation and expand our academic offerings,” said Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA president. “The aviation program will be a win for our current and future students, our partners and the community.”

According to Dr. Judy Abbott, dean of the James I. Perkins College of Education, the university will develop and implement the aviation science program over the next couple of years at a discounted cost.

Undergraduate program requirements:

Applicants must complete a second-class medical exam.

Must prove your citizenship and undergo an interview by instructors.

Because spots are limited, faculty members want to be sure you understand the program expectations before making this time and money commitment.

SFA is offering informational Zoom sessions about this new program. For more information, visit sfasu.edu/aviation.