Rusk County issued with new boil water notice

RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to sediment found in the water.

The following areas are being affected: FM 23W (Bulah) and County Roads 2214, 2311, 2312, 2313 and 2323.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is asking customers to boil their water for two minutes prior to drinking, brushing teeth and any other form of consumption.

Customers may also purchase bottled water.

Children, seniors and anyone with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to bacteria.