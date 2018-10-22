New Boston police arrest man in connection with a hit and run that happened on Monday, October 11.

According to a press release New Boston Police officers responded to a hit and run accident involving a 7-year-old child.

Later that day investigators spoke with William Beetner, 31 of New Boston, as a person of interest.

On Friday, October 19 investigators called Beetner back in to clarify inconsistencies in his previous story. He admitted to hitting something in the road with his vehicle and leaving.

A warrant was issued for Beetner on Monday, October 22, and turned himself in.

He was taken to Bistate in Texarkana where a bond will be set.

