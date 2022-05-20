New Braunfels K-9 officer uncovers $400,000 worth of marijuana

K-9 Officer Turbo led police to the duffel bags stuffed in the trunk.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — K-9 Officer Turbo is getting a lot of praise from social media after the New Braunfels Police Department shared a photo of him following the uncovering of several pounds of marijuana.

The post says a traffic stop by the NBPD Street Crimes Unit on Thursday morning along I-35 in New Braunfels led to the seizure of 59.5-pounds of hydroponic marijuana, and an arrest.

K-9 Officer Turbo led police to the duffel bags stuffed in the trunk. The amount of marijuana is estimated to be worth $400,000.

Andrew Carrillo of San Antonio, who is 27-years-old, was charged with Possession of Marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds, which is a second degree felony.