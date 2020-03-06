SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have had to get creative to attract customers or risk shutting down permanently.

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott's order for all businesses to reopen at 50% capacity, many could not continue to operate.

"Definitely a loss to the community," said Holli Fourniquet, Vice President of Marketing at Visit Tyler.

Although some businesses have closed, new businesses are emerging.

"There are still new businesses opening up even after coronavirus and that's something for us to look forward to as a community that's really exciting," Fourniquet said.

Fourniquet says one of the newest developments are the new storefronts at the Plaza Tower in Downtown Tyler.

Andy's Frozen Custard, Cafe 1948, True Vine and Visit Tyler have moved into the building. However, Fourniquet says the new businesses moving in still faced challenges amid the coronavirus.

"I would say though, here in the Tyler community, the community really came together to support these businesses so that they were able to open those new businesses back up," Fourniquet explained.

While teasing their menu items on their Facebook page, an opening date for Cafe 1948's new storefront has not been disclosed.

"It’s been such a long, hard journey getting to this place we have dreamed of for so long," according to the Cafe 1948's Facebook page. "Café 1948 will be opening VERY soon downtown on the square bringing fresh Cold Pressed juice."

Over in Lindale, the month of June will mark new additions to The Cannery. The Cannery released the following statement:

"As the state of Texas reopens the hospitality industry, The Cannery continues to move forward with its 2020 expansion with the addition of several new restaurants, including Wing Dingers, Jojo’s Rock Hard Ice Cream, and Root’s Coffee Co., as well as the Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, all which are scheduled to open summer 2020."

In addition to the new restaurants, The Cannery Lindale also broke ground Wednesday on the site where Springhill Suites by Marriott will be located.

The upscale hotel will feature 89 suites and will be located next to The Cannery and Darden Harden Park.

"It contributes to our destination experience," said Monica Combs, commercial real estate representative for The Cannery Lindale. "People will have a stop in Lindale versus now than just driving through the town."

The hotel project is expected to open in June 2021.