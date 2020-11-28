New businesses open in Longview in time for Christmas season

As people prepare for the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, new businesses have opened in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The holiday season is underway and new businesses in Longview have opened their doors ready for shoppers, including a lash salon, antique shop, skate store, and more.

Dallas lash salon, SheLuvLashes, has expanded to East Texas. Owner Shea Scott said she's been wanting to get back to her roots and is excited to offer something new to Longview.

"A one-stop lash salon," Scott said. "They'll be able to come and get their eyelashes done.. microblading, microshading, we have a makeup artist... anything really with the face."

SheLuvLashes is not only a salon but also a school. Scott said people interested in becoming a licensed lash artist can attend her academy.

The business is located at 317 N. High St. To learn more, click here.

Another beauty service has also opened its doors near downtown. Girl Code Glam Boutique offers women's clothing, shoes, accessories as well as makeup, nails and more. The store can be found at 205 S High St.

Ollie's Skate Shop is Longview's newest downtown business. The store opened this month ahead of the city's new skate park. It sells skating and disc golf equipment.

Over at the Royal Forest North shopping center, Dreaming Peddler an antique store has opened up shop. The business offers vintage items, oddities, games, toys and more.