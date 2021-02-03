LAUGHING CRAB: New Cajun restaurant coming to Broadway Square Mall in Tyler

The Laughing Crab is set to open at 4601 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler in place of the former Twisted Root.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Dec. 2020 about new businesses coming to Tyler.

The Broadway Square Mall is getting a new under the sea eatery.

The Laughing Crab currently has three other locations:

Shreveport, Louisiana

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

West Des Moines, Iowa

In addition to their Tyler restaurant, they'll also open a location in Bossier City.