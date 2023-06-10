NEW: Cargo Bar & Grill coming soon to Longview

The building permit filed with the city of Longview shows the construction value for the Cargo Bar & Grill is estimated to be around $2 million.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Bort Design has officially began construction for the Cargo Bar & Grill after receiving permit approval from the city of Longview.

The restaurant will be located on Nealy Way in Longview.

The building permit filed with the city of Longview shows the construction value for the Cargo Bar & Grill is estimated to be around $2 million.

Michael Graham is one of the managing members of Cargo LLC. According to a recent business report, Graham has confirmed that the 9,000-square-foot restaurant will feature several outdoor elements.

Some of those elements include a two outdoor pickleball court, a fenced children’s area with a splash pad, an 18-hole putting course, an outdoor stage for live events and more.

The restaurant anticipates to include a third-floor open deck once construction subsides.

The city of Longview reveals that the new development will be constructed near an existing pond located in the 42-acre development. A new street was built into the commercial center on Nealy Way to support this project.