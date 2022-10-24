New chief of police selected for Nacogdoches PD

Chief Weems served as the interim chief of police before being selected.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The city of Nacogdoches has selected Assistant Chief of Police Scott Weems as the next Chief of Police for the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Born and raised in Nacogdoches, Weems graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1993 and began working for NPD in 1994. He has been working for the police department for over 28 years.

“I am truly honored to lead the men and women of the Nacogdoches Police Department while continuing to serve the residents of the Nacogdoches community," said Chief Weems.

He has worked in patrol, criminal investigations and professional standards during his career. Recently, Chief Weems graduated from the F.B.I. National Academy.

“Chief Weems is highly respected within the community and with the police department. I have no doubt he will do a great job,” said City Manager Mario Canizares.