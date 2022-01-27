New city of Jacksonville utility billing location to offer walk-in friendly customer lobby, drive-thru window

The lobby and drive-thru will be staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville's new location for its utility billing operations will provide a walk-in friendly customer lobby and a drive-thru window.

This location, 215 E. Rusk St., is adjacent to City Hall and will open this Monday. The city said this move will make it easier for customers to visit city employees about their water utilities and other related services.

“The purpose of the relocation is twofold”, said City Manager James Hubbard. “First, our aim was to improve the customer experience, and second, the relocation makes the best use of available space within our existing facilities.”

Because of COVID-19, the office has glass dividers in place. The lobby and drive-thru will be staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can use the drop box at the drive-thru or another box at 1220 S. Bolton St. outside of the normal hours of operations.

“The city is in the customer service business and I applaud this effort to make our staff more approachable”, said Mayor Randy Gorham.