New cowboy-themed coffee shop now open in Troup

TROUP, Texas — A new coffee shop centered on “all things cowboy” is now open in Troup. Barkley's Coffee Shop, owned by Malissa Barkley, started the building remodeling process in September of last year and officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting last week.

“We are a small family owned business and our Brand is all things Cowboy,” Barkley said. “We wanted to bring something to Troup and be part of the growth of this great community.”

Barkley said the vision is not to solely grow as a business but also as a part of the Troup community.