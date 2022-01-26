Cookie lovers, get ready: Crumbl opens Friday

Crumbl serves its signature milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies along with four other flavors each week, pulling from a catalog of 250 flavors.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Customers on Tuesday already were trying to take advantage of the sign inside Longview’s new Crumbl Cookies, inviting “Cookie lovers” to “Enter Here.”

The new store at 3098 N. Eastman Road, Suite 108, in front of Kohl's in Longview Towne Crossing, won’t open until Friday but it was clear from the people stopping by and peering in the window that many in Longview are anticipating the store’s opening.

Lindsey Holt, who owns the Longview and Tyler Crumbl Cookies with her husband, Rick, said that when people came by and tried the door, she or her staff members would tell them through the glass that they don’t open until Friday.