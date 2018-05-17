Upshur County Deputy Clay Robertson was recognized along with New Diana Elementary teachers Mrs. Krienke, Mrs. Reavis, and Mrs. Lloyd for their help in saving a student from choking around lunchtime May 1, 2018.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Robertson was working as the School Resource Officer for New Diana Elementary School.

Students were eating in the lunch room that day when a teacher who was watching the children saw that a 4-year-old Pre K student was having trouble breathing.

The child was able to show the teacher that she could not breathe due to something lodged in her throat.

The teacher began to do the Heimlich maneuver on the to try and dislodge the object stuck in their throat.

Another teacher then tried to help, but was not successful.

One of the teachers picked up the student and started running to the nurse’s office.

While they were heading over to the nurse's office, they passed Deputy Robertson and he followed them there.

When they got there, Deputy Robertson successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver while another teacher did a finger sweep and got the object out of the child’s mouth.

The child was started breathing again and did not need additional treatment.

Deputy Robertson was recognized at Commissioners Court for his actions awarded the Life Saving Award on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Krienke, Mrs. Reavis, and Mrs. Lloyd were also recognized for their actions on that day and awarded the Sheriff's Star Award.

