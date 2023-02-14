x
New Diana ISD implements 4-day school week

The decision comes after survey results showed parents, students and staff were overwhelmingly in favor of the change.

DIANA, Texas — During Monday's school board meeting, trustees voted to implement a four-day school week at New Diana ISD.

According to the survey:

  • 78.1% of staff favored adopting a four-day school week
  • 63.2% of parents approved the move
  • 76.1$ of students supported the change

According to the proposed four-day week school calendar, the first day of school for the 2023-24 school year will be Monday, Aug. 7. The last day will be Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The vote passed 4-3.

