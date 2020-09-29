New Diana ISD cancels remote learning

According to the district, the concept of remote/online instruction has not been successful for students.

DIANA, Texas — Students at New Diana ISD will soon return to campus after board of trustees members voted Monday to discontinue remote learning.

According to the district, "discussion [during the board meeting] revealed the concept of remote/online instruction has not been successful for our students, and the added burden placed on our teachers and administration is unsustainable."

Superintendent Carl E. Key says there will be a grace period until Oct. 12 for those affected by the decision.