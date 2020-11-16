New Diana ISD closes middle, high schools until Nov. 30

Classes will resume Nov. 30 for all grade levels.

LONGVIEW, Texas — New Diana ISD has closed its high school and middle school until Nov. 30 due to increased numbers of COVID-19 cases.

According to information presented during an Upshur County Commissioners Court meeting on Monday, the district has a number of teachers and students out sick and is unable to find substitutes for its classes. Therefore, the district had to close the middle and high schools.

Robert F. Hunt Elementary School in New Diana will remain open and continue normal operations until the beginning of the Thanksgiving break, according to information provided by the school district.