New Diana ISD shuts down all summer workouts until further notice after student-athlete exposed to COVID-19

DIANA, Texas — New Diana High School is shutting down athletic workouts after a student-athlete was exposed to COVID-19.
According to NDISD, workouts will halt Wednesday until further notice.
"The exposure did not occur on campus, but as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our students and staff, we will not continue with summer workouts at this time," NDISD said in a statement. " [The] closure will include all athletic facilities, until further notice. We will keep our students and parents up to date on when possible reopening of athletic facilities may occur."
New Diana joins a long list of East Texas schools that have called off workouts due to the coronavirus.