East Texas teacher celebrates 50 years of teaching

“It’s kind of scary to think 50 years can go by, like in a blink, it seems like yesterday,” teacher Linda Watkins said.

DIANA, Texas — Linda Watkins has taught generations of students as this year she’s celebrating her 50th year of educating young minds.

She’s walked the halls of New Diana ISD’s Robert F. Hunt Elementary School for the last 40 years as a third grade math teacher. In all, she's been an educator in the classroom for half a century.

Last week, she was met with a standing ovation as she danced her way into her 50th year of teaching. Watkins said she's always wanted to be a teacher -- a calling that was inspired by her first grade teacher.

“When I was with her and read, I thought, that's what I want to be when I grow up," Watkins said.

Now looking back, she said it makes her heart feel great to know that she’s been able to touch the lives of many students.

Courtney Versoza went from being one of Watkins' students to working alongside her doing what they love.

“I really admire her and I learn a lot from her. The students are always very engaged with her and always very excited to be learning from her,” Versoza said.

Superintendent Carl Key said a lot of parents seek to have Watkins as their child’s teacher every year.

“I mean it goes without saying she's done a lot and she's touched a lot of kids in 50 years,” Key said.

Touching kids' lives is what Watkins said makes the job so meaningful.

“That would be my main goal is to help them achieve what they need to achieve,” Watkins said.

Watkins said she hopes if she taught all her students one thing it would be to “try to be loving and kind.”

Versoza said the school district is blessed and thankful for all the time, kindness and love Watkins puts out into the world.

Watkins added she's thankful for everyone who supported her through 50 years of teaching.