A New Diana ISD Child is calling her teachers and resource officer heroes after they saved her life.

On May 1st, Aaliyah Green indicated to her teacher that she was choking on food during lunch. Her teacher alerted other adults and they rushed her to the nurse’s office. The school resource officer saw them and ran to help.

After several Heimlich maneuverer failures, a teacher forced Aaliyah to gag, causing the food to go down her throat. Her heroes say this was a blessing.

Aaliyah says she loves her teachers and Deputy Clay Robinson for saving her life.

Today the Upshur county sheriff's office recognized them for their actions.

© 2018 KYTX