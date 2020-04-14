DIANA, Texas — New Diana Independent School District has named a new head football coach.

According to the district, Clark Harrell will fill the vacancy.

Coach Harrell will replace Travis Chrisman who submitted his resignation in March. He brings seven years of experience in education to New Diana ISD.

His previous experience includes stints at:

Sweetwater High School

Graham High School

Colleyville Heritage High School

Sealy High School

Athens High School

Coach Harrell attended the University of Tulsa and Abilene Christian University. He is married to Jordan and they have three children.

He is also the brother of Graham Harrell, who serves as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for USC.