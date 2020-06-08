NEW ERA: Tyler ISD school board announces new names for district's high schools

The district took nominations for the school names from July 21 - August 3.

TYLER, Texas — During the Tyler ISD School Board's monthly workshop on Thursday, board members announced the new names for the district's high schools.

The new names are as follows:

6A high school (formerly Robert E. Lee) - Tyler Legacy High School

- Tyler Legacy High School 5A high school (formerly John Tyler) - Tyler High School

Both votes passed 6-1.

“It was our goal to address this issue before summer ended and I'm glad we were able to before the school year began,” Board President Wade Washmon said. “Now it's time to turn our focus back toward successful student outcomes and finding a way to win this year, even during some of the most trying times we've seen in education.”

Principals Claude Lane and Dr. Dan Crawford say they are excited about what the future holds for both high school campuses.

“Today we are starting a new chapter in Tyler ISD,” Lane said. “Our past success makes us who we are today and will greatly influence our future success. Tyler High School will accept the call to honor the legacy of this name. We share in the pride of our city’s name and thank the Board and Tyler community for providing us a fresh start with a new name and a world class facility.”

"This has been a special, momentous opportunity for our diverse group of Red Raider students, parents, and staff to choose a name that represents our community as a whole and our goals as an educational entity in Tyler ISD," Crawford said. "The name Tyler Legacy High School is both a proud representation of the love we have for our city and a symbol of our vision to foster an environment where our students embrace the importance of ‘The Legacy of a Life-Long Learner’.”

During the submission period, that ran from July 21 through August 3, the community submitted more than 2,200 suggestions using the online form located on the Tyler ISD website. Focus groups for each high school, under the direction of Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines, narrowed the list according to approved Local policy CW. The focus group for Robert E. Lee recommended two names and the John Tyler focus group recommended three names.

Possible names for formerly know Robert E. Lee high school include Tyler legacy high school and Tyler liberty high school @kytxcbs19 — Matt Lackritz (@MattLackritz) August 6, 2020

Possible names for John Tyler high school include Tyler heritage high school, Tyler high school and Tyler United high school @kytxcbs19 — Matt Lackritz (@MattLackritz) August 6, 2020

In renaming the schools, the following guidelines were used:

A school facility may be named after any patriotic belief, principled ideals, values, desired qualities or aspired outcomes for district students or the community;

A facility may be named after any local, state, or national geographic area, landmark, or physical attribute;

A portion of a school facility may be named after a person who has served the district or community directly. Such portions of school facilities may include (but are not limited to) theatres, gymnasiums, fields, libraries, halls or corridors, or other sub-areas of a school facility;

The board must approve the naming of all facilities.

“We appreciate the community’s input and the work of our focus groups during this process,” Washmon said. “In the end, I believe the board chose names that allow us to honor the successes and good memories that former students have had at both campuses, and also clearly indicate that we're proud of the city of Tyler and want the name of our town displayed on our two flagship campuses.”

The next step is to inform the Texas Education Agency of the new names. The District plans to call both schools by their new names beginning this school year, including graduation transcripts, diplomas, and ceremonies. Name adjustments to physical buildings will be completed according to budget, design, demolition, and construction schedules. As for using materials with old names on them, more of a transitional phase will occur that Dr. Crawford says could take some time.

“First, we’re appreciative of the Board’s acceptance of the process that included community suggestions as considered by our campus focus groups,” Dr. Crawford said. “However, ultimately, we’re relieved their action today will allow us to move the transition forward, and most importantly, return our work toward the reopening of our schools, where we haven’t seen students in nearly six months.”

HOW WE GOT HERE

On Thursday, July 16, the board held a vote to change the names of the high schools.

Following the board's executive session, and after more than 40 people participated in the public comment portion of the meeting, the board voted unanimously to rename the schools due to the previous names having ties to slavery and the Confederacy. A majority of the speakers were in favor of changing the names.

The move was also backed by Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Earl Campbell who graduated from John Tyler in 1974. Members of the first class of the "Rebel Guard" at Robert E. Lee also supported the change.

The name change debate was also brought to light in 2018 in the aftermath of the Charlottesville protests. But the root of the issue stretches back more than 50 years.

City of Tyler Mayor Martin Heines issued the following statement asking the community to support the board's decision:

"I applaud the preparation and the diligence of the Tyler Independent School District (TISD) Board President Wade Washmon and the other TISD board members. Their vote tonight inspires a positive future for our community. It also allows the TISD educators, students, and parents to move forward with the huge task of reopening our newly built schools and furthering our student's success.

For those of us that grew up in Tyler, we know that this has not been a quick decision. The names of the two high schools have been a topic of community discussion for at least 50 years. But remember these are just two high school names that reflect the past of two non-Tylerites. In my opinion, we are at a turning point. We listen with a fresh perspective as we move towards an inclusive future. Tonight, this community has come together through our elected school board to make this unanimous decision, which will provide the opportunity for public involvement in selecting the new high school names.

As we know, the consensus for thoughtful change is always a long road and never quick. The strength of our community is that we take the time to build this consensus. For those that advocated for this change, please remember that there are many people that are alumni of these two institutions that will need time to heal. Be proud of your role, but humble in your expression. Be mindful this will continue to be an emotional topic for many. Be sensitive to those holding a different view. I understand why some will be disappointed with this decision. To those that are, I urge you to remember why these facilities exist. They are built to be places that educate and inspire our young people so that they grow up with the knowledge and wisdom to contribute responsibly to our world. Simply put, they exist for Tyler's tomorrow. Please listen to the younger generations who have told us that the names of these buildings should be ones they can be proud to own. While their vision for the future will change the name of the schools, it does not take away the positive memories we have as alumni.

With that in mind, I’m looking forward to my 40th REL reunion next year."

COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH RENAMING

According to Dr. Crawford, during the July 16 meeting, district leadership came up with a preliminary estimated cost in regards to changing the high schools' names. However, Dr. Crawford said they do not have an exact number from a vendor to determine the cost of the change and hope to act in a fiscal manner.

Director of Visual and Performing Arts Sandra Newton spoke on the associated costs of the name changes with visual and performing arts.

Newton says TISD is on the normal uniform replacement schedule for the band uniforms for John Tyler and, regardless, they will be replaced in 2020, while Robert E. Lee uniforms are scheduled to be replaced in 2021. This means both uniform changes are already in the budget. Newton also said the REL and JT names on instruments cases, sheet music, and other band items can be easily replaced or removed. She also said with the construction of the new schools, they have already purchased new chairs that do not currently have signage. In conclusion, Newton said the cost for performing arts would be minimal.

Athletic Director Greg Priest spoke on how the name change would affect cost or the athletic department.

Priest says varsity jerseys usually last three to four years and are then passed down to sub-varsity teams, which means most jerseys last approximately nine years. According to Priset, the district would also need to consider costs of replacing sweats, practice uniforms/gear, jackets and coaching gear, but could "make it work." He presented a "conservative estimate" of $98,000 regarding the cost for athletics.

The board then called Director of Facility Services Tim Loper to speak on the associated costs of the name changes regarding district facilities.

Loper says the cost to replace the name currently engraved on the front of Robert E. Lee High School, on the marquee, and signage in the interior lobby would cost between $118,000 - $146,000. Loper also says the cost to replace the existing name on the front entry of John Tyler High School, the marquee and monument sign to be around $31,495.

The board estimated approximately $330,000 (give or take) as the cost for major changes to the high schools.























