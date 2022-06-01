Goodwill Industries is expanding their warehouses to Tyler

This new warehouse will allow the hiring of an additional 15 personnel, adding onto their current 30 workers with various cognitive and physical disabilities.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Sept. 2017

Goodwill Industries is expanding to East Texas with a new warehouse.

A new warehouse for Goodwill Industries is being built in Tyler. The new facility will act as an addition to the Commercial Services Division on John Carney Boulevard, enabling Goodwill to expand their existing operations. Currently, their existing operations include product production and "pick-and-pack" operations for a variety of companies and organizations.

This new warehouse will allow the hiring of an additional 15 personnel, adding onto their current 30 workers with various cognitive and physical disabilities.

"The project will allow for the hiring of more individuals with disabilities, all to be paid at least minimum wage or better, depending on their work level", says Kimberly B. Lewis, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc., “as well as providing educational and life skills training to them while they work there.”

The addition comes on the heels of Goodwill's 2020 renovation for their downtown office, where a variety of training programs are offered. These include information technology courses focused on networking and cyber security; entrepreneurial boot camp; and a new program focused on providing training for women seeking careers in the IT field.

This new warehouse is expected to be completed by 2023.