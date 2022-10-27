Christus Santa Rosa Westover Hills shows their new mobile mammogram screening unit.

SAN ANTONIO — Did you know about every two minutes one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer?

In the hopes of providing life saving screenings, this week a new innovative tool was unveiled at Christus Santa Rosa Westover Hills. It also coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The focus is on serving both women and men. Early detection in the key to surviving breast cancer.

We got a live tour and were shown how you can utilize the Mammogram screenings either at your business or individually.

For more information on mammograms and cancer screenings, please go to christussantarosa.org or call (210) 704-4100.

Watch our full interview with Christus Santa Rosa staff and tour of the bus below:

