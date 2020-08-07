New Kilgore College Rangerette line announced

Masked Rangerette hopefuls waited outside Dodson Auditorium before being let in to learn if they had made the cut.

KILGORE, Texas — The newest group of Kilgore College Rangerettes has been announced.

The tryout process ended this morning as 32 young women became the 81st line of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team, and none of the new members are from Kilgore or Longview.

