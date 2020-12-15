New Kilgore mountain bike trail to get new 'pump track'

Creekside Trail opened in October 2018 and is the first phase of the Kilgore Trails System.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore cut ribbons on a newly completed walking trail, a new mountain bike trail and a new dog park in late October, and improvements are already being examined for the bike trail.

Just under two months ago, a large crowd gathered at the Creekside Trail trailhead on Dudley Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and City Manager Josh Selleck told council members Tuesday the city wants to put Kilgore on the map with additional trail improvements.

During the construction of the MBT, volunteer workers wielding machetes, shovels and second-tier city construction equipment, cleared brush and constructed dirt tracks to be made permanent by frequent bicycle use. Along the way, Selleck said, volunteers located a suitable piece of ground with appropriate drainage channels for the construction of the “pump track.”