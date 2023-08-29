New law increases juror pay to strengthen civic duty, court attendance

It's one of four bills passed by the legislature and signed into law that are aimed at strengthening the state's civil justice system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A change has been made for those who have been called to jury duty.

A new law that takes effect Sept. 1 will increase juror pay. It's one of four bills passed by the legislature and signed into law that are aimed at strengthening the state's civil justice system.

Nueces County 347th Court Judge Missy Medary said the new law could potentially help with court attendance.

"For individuals now who will say, 'Gosh, I can't really come in for $10 a day, but I know that I have a civic duty," she said.

Medary said that due to the new law, the state will play a large role in reimbursing jurors if their services are needed for more than one day.

"When we first bring in the juries we have panels of 60, 80 or a hundred on the big cases for voir dire. Those individuals will be getting 20 dollars a day and the state is going to be reimbursing $14," she said.

Medary said if a juror is needed longer than one day, the pay will jump from $40 to $58 a day. Nueces County Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Hernandez said it's only fair.

"I guess if we're asking people to take time from their work or for everyday life, they should be compensated," he said.

Both Hernandez and Medary realize it's not a lot of money.

"We wish it could be more, but in this situation, hopefully those individuals that have the heart of service. Understand that it's their civic duty, that they be able to come in and we can have a greater pool of individuals," she said.

