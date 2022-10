Customers are asked to boil water before any consumption until further notice.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The City of New London has issued a boil water notice for all customers.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a fiber boring contractor damaged the water main and it's in the process of getting repaired.

"Please boil water before any consumption until further notice," the OEM said.