LONGVIEW, Texas — After a long wait, it's finally here.

The new Longview Transit Center will be open to the public on Tuesday, October 1.

According to Longview Transit, new service schedules will be implemented which include the new downtown transfer center, Target, The Green, and 12th street.

Time points on all routes have been adjusted.

Longview Transit

Temporary maps will also be available at the main office and Margrill Park Transit Center by request Friday, September 20.

The transit center will offer the public free rides for two weeks to allow customers to get acclimated to the new routes.

In addition, staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, September 30 to answer any questions you may have.

RELATED: CHECK IT OUT: Longview Transit debuts Lobos State Championship bus