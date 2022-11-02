New martial arts school coming to Village at Cumberland Park

The school specializes in character development, life skills for children, and fitness and self-defense for adults.

TYLER, Texas — Premier Martial Arts will soon be opening its doors in the Village at Cumberland Park. The school, which is already accepting registration for new students, is looking to start classes in mid-November.

Franchisee owner and general manager Matt Brown, who has been involved with PMA for approximately a year, said he was drawn to the company for its opportunity to make a positive impact in the community.

“I have been involved with PMA almost a year, we started looking into them in the summer of 2021, I was looking for a career change opportunity and started looking into different franchise opportunities,” Brown said. “What made Premier Martial Arts come to the top was the impact that I believe we can make in the community one black belt student at a time.”